Teen who sexually assaulted 4-year-old girl in Queens arrested, NYPD says

A 15-year-old boy was arrested and charged Tuesday for breaking into a Queens home and attempting to rape a 4-year-old girl, police said.

The boy broke into a second-floor apartment on Francis Lewis Boulevard in Rosedale early Sunday morning, April 30, and sexually assaulted the girl, police said.

Investigators believe he may have climbed up to the window using a ladder, according to authorities.

The teen, who has not yet been identified, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police said.

He was not known to the victim, they added. He was charged with attempted rape, burglary and aggravated sex abuse.