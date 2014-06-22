Teenage girl hit by bicycle in Central Park

Police Commissioner William J. Bratton presides over a promotions ceremony at the NYPD headquarters, June 2, 2014. Photo Credit: Getty/Matthias Hangst

A teenage girl was hit by a bicycle Sunday and critically injured on the Upper West Side, police said.



The girl, who was not identified, was hit while walking in Central Park just before 5:45 p.m. Police said the man was riding on West Drive, which runs along the famed Strawberry Fields and the lake, when the two collided.



The teen was taken to St. Luke’s hospital, police said. The man was not identified.