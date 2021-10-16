Teenager shot to death on Lower East Side

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Detectives continue to search for the killer who shot a 16-year-old boy to death on the Lower East Side on Friday night.

Police said the victim took a bullet to the face at the corner of Suffolk and Delancey Streets at about 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 15.

Officers from the 7th Precinct discovered the wounded teenager unconscious and unresponsive while responding to a 911 call about the shooting.

EMS rushed the youngster to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police have withheld his identity, pending family notification.

During the course of their investigation, police learned of a second shooting victim, a 24-year-old man, who was brought by private means to Mount Sinai Beth Israel Hospital for treatment of a gunshot wound to the hip. The victim is expected to make a recovery.

At this time, police do not yet know his connection to the 16-year-old victim.

The motive for the shooting, and a description of a suspect, also remains unknown and under investigation, police said. So far, no arrests have been made in connection with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.