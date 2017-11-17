For New Yorkers, the giant balloons from the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade are as synonymous with the holiday as turkey and mashed potatoes.
As parade organizers prepare for their 91st year of bringing holiday joy to millions this Thursday, take a look back at some of the famous balloons that have floated through the streets of Manhattan over the years.
Felix the Cat
Snoopy
Smokey the Bear
ADVERTISEMENT
Bullwinkle and Kermit the Frog
Underdog
Raggedy Ann
Spiderman
Garfield and Big Bird
ADVERTISEMENT
Ronald McDonald
Woody Woodpecker
Pink Panther
'Rugrats'
Cloe the Holiday Clown
ADVERTISEMENT