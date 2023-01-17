Politics is a dog-eat-dog arena, and that’s why there’s no better top dog for the job than Sally Long Dog. Like a good New Yorker, she loves pizza, going for walks, and despises stairs.

In a proper “Indoguration” ceremony held in front of City Hall on Jan. 14, the six-year-old Basset Hound was given a key-shaped “Dog Bone to the City” and cooed at in baby-talk by adoring attendees.

“It turns out it is possible to make politics inspiring and fun, engaging to the masses, to see politics as something that will make the world a better place,” said Stephen Calabria, creator of the NYC Dog Mayor Elections. “The honorary dog mayor and deputy dog mayor of New York City are just the kinds of ‘paw-liticians’ we’ve been waiting for.”

Not far from Sally Long Dog’s heel will be Riley the Golden Retriever, who voters selected as the second-in-command, NYC Dog Deputy Mayor. Runner-ups included Augustus the Greater Swiss Mountain Dog from the Upper West Side and Peanut the French Bulldog from the Financial District.

“It was a really tough race, to be honest,” Sally’s owner, Cassondra Bazelow said. “I feel like there’s so many people who love Golden Retrievers.”

The 16 candidates represented four boroughs, with Manhattan and Brooklyn being the most well-represented. Staten Island became the underdog borough after the unfortunate, untimely death of its only candidate, Diesel, before elections took place.

“I feel like now’s the time for a good gerrymandering joke, right?,” quipped Bazelow.

In a March Madness-style bracket that took place this past August, voters took to social media polls to vote their favorite canines into power. While the competition wasn’t meant to be pugnacious, Bazelow, who resides in the East Village, kept Sally’s campaign’s chops sharp by using her professional work in advertising to create graphics that many New Yorkers would understand on a deep level.