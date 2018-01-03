Slush puddles, delayed trains, black ice — snow can be the absolute worst.

New York City is expected to be hit with as many as 6 inches of snow Thursday and a winter storm watch has been issued.

Whether it's a massive snowstorm or just a few inches of fluffy flakes, getting around the city becomes a task in and of itself. And don't even get us started on alternate side parking.

If you were over this storm before it even began, commiserate with our list of the worst things about snow in NYC.

Out of room

It's simple: This city is already packed to the gills. Snow, we don't have space for you. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Driving / parking

See you again one day, Corolla. (God bless alternate side parking suspensions.) (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Dog walking

Seriously, pup? You're lucky we love you. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Garbage, garbage everywhere

The wall of garbage, recycling and ice is actually quite impressive at times, in a really gross way. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

People who don't clean up after their dog

Talk about adding insult to injury: Not only do you have to go outside in the snow but you also need to be wary of stinky land mines. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Umbrella people

Guys, those things are weapons. Just put on a wool hat and brave the day like the rest of us. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Riding the rails

On one hand, we're lucky: Hop on mass transit and avoid driving in bad weather. On the other hand, getting to the train can be a treacherous journey. And then you get to share a subway car with 190 other bundled and winter-weary New Yorkers. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Trying to get anywhere

Just stay inside. Really. (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Crowded museums

Oh, you thought you'd make the most of a snowy weekend by taking in the latest exhibit at the Museum of Natural History? That's cute. (Hint: Your favorite bar will probably be just as crowded.) (Credit: Getty Images / Andrew Burton)

Fashion (or lack thereof)

Load on the layers and forget about looking cute. (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

The sound of shoveling everywhere

The sound of plastic and metal scraping on the sidewalk is oh, so much worse than the honking and traffic noises New Yorkers are used to. Shoveling is an ongoing project during and after a snowstorm and the sounds are just oh, so terrible. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Slow food delivery

Snow and slush and ice and everything make that sushi order take twice as long as predicted. Plus, the right thing to do is tip generously in bad weather, so it's going to be even more expensive for your slow, slow takeout. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Devoted bicyclists

Unless you are delivering food, just stop. (Credit: Getty Images / Don Emmert)

Travel

Oh, you thought you were headed to the Bahamas? Think again! (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

Black ice

The photo speaks for itself. Even days after a storm, that black ice can sneak up on you. Slow and steady. (Credit: AFP / Getty Images / Timothy Clary)

No actual snow days

Have a laptop? Will work. Snow days are a myth. #SorryNotSorry (Credit: iStock )

Slush

Ah yes, the melted snow. Our city's streets don't always drain well, leaving behind this cold, dirty slush. Boot up! (Credit: Getty Images / John Moore)

But look on the bright side...

Some New Yorkers embrace the snow. (Credit: Getty Images / Spencer Platt)

We still love you, NYC

We know there is a beautiful spring at the end of the tunnel. Plus, this is giving us plenty of practice complaining about weather before a disgustingly hot summer. (Credit: Getty Images / Allison Joyce)