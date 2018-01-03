Slush puddles, delayed trains, black ice — snow can be the absolute worst.
New York City is expected to be hit with as many as 6 inches of snow Thursday and a winter storm watch has been issued.
Whether it's a massive snowstorm or just a few inches of fluffy flakes, getting around the city becomes a task in and of itself. And don't even get us started on alternate side parking.
If you were over this storm before it even began, commiserate with our list of the worst things about snow in NYC.
Out of room
Driving / parking
Dog walking
Garbage, garbage everywhere
People who don't clean up after their dog
Umbrella people
Riding the rails
Trying to get anywhere
Crowded museums
Fashion (or lack thereof)
The sound of shoveling everywhere
Slow food delivery
Devoted bicyclists
