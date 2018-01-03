Slush puddles, delayed trains, black ice — snow can be the absolute worst.

New York City is expected to be hit with as many as 6 inches of snow Thursday and a winter storm watch has been issued.

Whether it's a massive snowstorm or just a few inches of fluffy flakes, getting around the city becomes a task in and of itself. And don't even get us started on alternate side parking.

If you were over this storm before it even began, commiserate with our list of the worst things about snow in NYC.