There's still time to support local Flatiron/NoMad restaurants and win monthly dinners | amNewYork

There’s still time to support local restaurants by participating in the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership’s Takeout Flatiron campaign.

The campaign encourages New Yorkers to support Flatiron and NoMad restaurants by ordering takeout meals via pick-up or delivery. Since Feb. 8, 524 entrants have submitted their takeout receipts totaling almost $15,000 spent at these eateries. Each entry is eligible to win monthly dinners for a year from local restaurants.

The campaign will finish on March 31.

“We are grateful to everyone who has supported our local dining establishments this winter by participating in Takeout Flatiron,” said James Mettham, Executive Director of the Flatiron/23rd Street Partnership. “The start of spring brings with it the promise of hope and rejuvenation for so many Flatiron and NoMad businesses. With that said, business is still far from pre-pandemic levels at New York City restaurants, so we encourage New Yorkers to patronize them as much as possible in the months ahead.”

To enter the contest, participants can email screenshots or pictures of their takeout and delivery receipts to takeout@flatirondistrict.nyc, and users of the Seated dining app can also enter the contest when they order takeout from a district restaurant and upload their receipt. Takeout customers are eligible from any of the Flatiron District’s 195 food and beverage establishments, including Cote Korean Steakhouse, Obicà Mozzarella Bar, Scarpetta, maman NoMad, Tacombi El Presidente Flatiron, Milu, Upland, Hill Country Barbecue Market, Honeybrains, and more.

The first two dinner winners were randomly selected on March 1 among the February entries, and they received 12 gift cards to select Flatiron and NoMad restaurants for a monthly meal on the Flatiron Partnership, valuing at $595 for each winner. The final two winners will be drawn on April 2 among all of the remaining entries — there will be no repeat winners but patrons are welcome to enter every time they order from a restaurant within the district.

For more information, visit FlatironDistrict.NYC/TakeoutFlatiron.