A teenager riding a Citi Bike stole an iPhone from a woman in Long Island City earlier this month, police said Tuesday.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the teen in hopes of identifying him.

He was riding the Citi Bike on Sunday, July 9, at about 3:40 p.m. when he rode up to the 25-year-old woman near 48th Avenue and Fifth Street and took her iPhone, police said.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.