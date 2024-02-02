Thieves spray man with mace, steal $60,000 watch in the Bronx

The suspects wanted in connection with the robbery on Jan. 22.

A group of three thieves violently robbed a man in the Bronx on Jan. 22, according to the NYPD.

According to the investigation, the 48-year-old victim was sitting inside his parked car near the intersection of East Gun Hill Road and Kingsland Avenue, when one of the perps hopped into the passenger’s seat and sprayed him with mace.

While the victim was impaired from the attack, the two other suspects opened the driver’s door, hit him in the head with a gun, and snatched the luxury watch and wallet, before fleeing the location inside an awaiting gray vehicle nearby.

In total, the suspects made off with around $60,000 in stolen property.

Paramedics arrived on the scene, but the victim declined to receive medical attention, according to police.

No arrests have yet been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

Between Jan. 1 and Jab. 28, when the most recent NYPD data is available, there had been 28 robberies in the 49th Police Precinct, where the victim was robbed.

Citywide, there were 1,281 thefts on the streets of the five boroughs during that time frame.