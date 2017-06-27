Third man sought in fatal Park Slope stabbing after threesome, NYPD says

Two men have already been arrested and charged with murder, police said.

A third man is being sought after the fatal stabbing of a Brooklyn man, who was allegedly involved in a threesome with the girlfriend of one of his attackers in Park Slope, police said.

Manos Ikonomidis, 20, of Gravesend, was stabbed to death at about 4 a.m. on June 19, 2017, inside an apartment on 16th Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

He had engaged in a threesome with a woman and another man, but the woman became angry when one of the men tried to film the encounter, according to a law enforcement source.

The woman then told her boyfriend, Christopher Membreno, 24, that she had been raped, police said.

Membreno and two other men showed up at the apartment and attacked Ikonomidis, beating and stabbing him to death, police said.

Membreno, and 24-year-old Gabriel Dos Santos, both of Sunset Park, were arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Dos Santons was also charged with gang assault, cops said.

The third man, who was caught on video standing outside the apartment building holding a baseball bat, is expected to be charged similarly, police said.

With Alison Fox