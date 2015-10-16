Thomas Miles threw burning rag, flammable liquid at group of men in midtown: NYPD

Police say a Queens man started a fire in midtown last Friday when he threw a glass bottle containing flammable liquid and a burning rag at a group of men.

The NYPD says Thomas Miles, 53, threw the glass at a group of men in front of a building on West 37th Street just after 1:30 p.m. The bottle shattered and started a fire, but no one was injured, police say.

Miles has since been arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder; nine counts of attempted felony assault, two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, and three counts of reckless endangerment, police said.