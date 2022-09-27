Firefighters take on three-alarm blaze at Brooklyn auto-body shop

Over 130 firefighters battled a three-alarm fire in Brooklyn on Monday evening.

FDNY personnel were met with heavy fire and smoke conditions throughout a row of commercial buildings, located at 31 Beadel Street in Greenpoint, at 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 26. The building that held the bulk of the fire was an auto-body shop filled with construction equipment.

Fire Department personnel used three hose lines to knock down the fire in the rear of the one-story brick building. Firefighters aggressively fought the blaze and limited the damage as workers and the community looked on.

The fire was brought under control at 7:28 p.m. Two firefighters suffered minor injuries as a result.

Searches throughout yielded negative results. The FDNY Fire Marshal’s office will investigate the cause of the blaze.

Additional reporting by Emily Davenport