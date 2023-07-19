Three people stabbed, one fatally, in bloody Brooklyn attack: NYPD

Three people were stabbed Tuesday night in Williamsburg, leaving one dead. Cops at the crime scene.

Three people were stabbed, one fatally, in Williamsburg Tuesday night, police said.

The bloody attack took place at 340 Roebling St., near Division Avenue, at around 8:40 p.m., cops said. When officers from the 90th Precinct arrived on the scene, they found a 36-year-old man stabbed in the neck, a 45-year-old man with slash wounds to his neck and back, and a 27-year-old woman with a slash wound to her wrist.

The 36-year-old was transported by EMS to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced deceased. Meanwhile, the two other victims were taken by EMS to New York Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital in stable condition. There have been no arrests, and the investigation is ongoing.

Police have identified the deceased as Severiano Reyes of Bushwick.