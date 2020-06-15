Three stabbed, two run down during violent attack on Brooklyn street

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Three people were stabbed and two others were run over after a Brooklyn Puerto Rican Day celebration turned violent early Monday morning, police officials said.

None of the injuries was considered life threatening, and police are looking for several suspects and a vehicle in the case.

The violence began at about 1:15 a.m. on June 15 in front of 336 Bleecker St., near Wyckoff Avenue, in Bushwick. Officers from the 83rd Precinct rushed to the scene and found three people with stab wounds.

Police said a 32-year-old man had been stabbed in both arms and his back; a 37-year-old man suffered knife wounds to the back and stomach; and a 21-year-old was punctured in the arm.

Law enforcement sources said two young men, ages 29 and 30, also suffered minor leg injuries after the suspect apparently struck them with the getaway car while fleeing.

All were taken to Elmhurst Hospital and were reported in stable condition, police officials said.

Witnesses at the scene said the crowd was celebrating Puerto Rican Independence Day when the incident occurred. Numerous empty bottles of alcohol were found at the scene.

The motive for the violence remains unclear, police reported.

Witnesses also say that at least one man pulled a gun, but did not fire. Between 2-4 male Hispanics were said to have fled in the getaway vehicle.

Police were reviewing security video from surrounding commercial establishments for clues as to who they were seeking in this incident.