Three teens die, one critical in high-speed Staten Island crash

Three teenagers were killed and another youngster is hanging on to his life after a high-speed Staten Island crash Sunday night.

The deadly collision happened on the dangerous Hylan Boulevard at Richard Avenue at 8:47 p.m. on July 10, according to police.

The four teens were heading east on Hylan Boulevard in a Ford Mustang at an “unsafe speed,” the police report stated, when they hit an oncoming driver in a GMC Yukon making a left turn onto Richard Avenue.

The sports car driver was going at such a fast speed that he then slammed into a tree on the passenger side, splitting the vehicle in two and ejecting the people sitting in the back.

The separated front of the Mustang went on to strike and uproot another small tree before coming to a rest at a telephone pole, cops said.

Three of the first car’s occupants died, including brother and sister Jesie and Fernanda Gil, 15 and 16-years-old respectively, of Dongan Hills, along with 15-year-old Ashley Rodriguez of Great Kills.

The 16-year-old driver was brought to Staten Island University Hospital North where he remains in critical but stable condition.

The five people in the larger second car only suffered minor injuries, but the 47-year-old man behind the wheel was arrested for driving with a suspended license, according to the authorities.

The devastating collision happened on one of Staten Island’s most treacherous roads.

The Department of Transportation previously designated Hylan Boulevard one of its “Priority Corridors,” which have proven particularly prone to traffic violence.

These 16 streets accounted for 54% of the borough’s pedestrians killed or seriously injured in traffic, even though they make up only 6% of the total mileage on the Rock.

Mayor Eric Adams said in a statement Monday that he visited the site of the carnage the night before and said his “heart goes out to the families.”

“It’s heartbreaking whenever we lose someone in a crash, but it’s especially tragic when it’s young lives lost,” Adams said on Twitter. “I was on the scene last night and the pain was palpable. My heart goes out to the families.”