Thunderstorm topples trees, causes damage in Brooklyn neighborhoods

A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through the five boroughs late on Monday afternoon did a fair amount of damage in two Brooklyn neighborhoods.

The Marine Park and Midwood neighborhoods were the hardest hit, with trees toppled, utility wires downed, basements flooded and cars damaged.

Fire officials say some minor injuries were reported in both areas.

The storm lasted about 20 minutes before blowing out of the city, and giving way to some bright rainbows in the sky. More flash thunderstorms are expected this week, as humidity and heat are on the rise.