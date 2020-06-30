Quantcast
FacebookTwitterEmail
BrooklynNewsWeather

Thunderstorm topples trees, causes damage in Brooklyn neighborhoods

Todd Maisel
11 mins ago
Cars were damaged on Stuart Street in Marine Park where many trees and branches fell due to the sudden high winds. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

A fast-moving thunderstorm that swept through the five boroughs late on Monday afternoon did a fair amount of damage in two Brooklyn neighborhoods.

The Marine Park and Midwood neighborhoods were the hardest hit, with trees toppled, utility wires downed, basements flooded and cars damaged.

Fire officials say some minor injuries were reported in both areas.

The storm lasted about 20 minutes before blowing out of the city, and giving way to some bright rainbows in the sky. More flash thunderstorms are expected this week, as humidity and heat are on the rise. 

A car is damaged by a fallen branch in Marine Park, Brooklyn. (Photo by Todd Maisel)
Firefighters cut fallen branches blocking sidewalks. (Photo by Todd Maisel)

You may also like

AMNY Newsletter

Eat it. Drink it. Do it. Tackle the city, with our help.