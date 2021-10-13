Tickets on sale ahead of the reopening of The Rink at Rockefeller Center

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

The ice skate rink at Rockefeller Center will open its doors for New Yorkers once again.

Located at 600 5th Ave, The Rink at Rockefeller Center will open for the new 2021/22 season on Saturday, Nov. 6. Tickets are now available in advance at www.skatingatrockcenter.com.

The hours of operation will be from 9 a.m. until midnight daily. Admission prices vary, depending on date and time, ranging from $20-$54. And if you don’t own your own skates, you can always rent them there for $10.

If you are an ice-skating fan, membership is also available for unlimited skating all season long. And for the newbies, professional instructors are available to teach the basics and develop comfort and confidence on the ice. Private lessons are offered for $60. Additionally, Skate School is another option to learn in a group. These classes will be on selected Saturday mornings. For more info and lesson booking, fill out the form submission.

This year, private events will return to The Rink. Any special day can be planned at the Rockefeller Center. Different packages are available: anniversaries, birthdays, private and classic proposals. To arrange any special occasion, you can email therink@rockefellercenter.com.

For more information, visit www.skatingatrockefellercenter.com