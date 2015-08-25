Timberlake and Biel to be honored as great role models and citizens

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake will receive “inspiration awards” at the GLSEN Respect Awards Oct. 23 in Los Angeles. The …

The GLSEN (Gay, Lesbian and Straight Education Network) Inspiration Award honors people who have been exemplary role models and who have made a significant impact on the lives of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) youth.

Biel and Timberlake are “two vocal and committed allies to the LGBT community who are also devoted to charitable works that improve the lives of youth,” said GLSEN executive director Eliza Byard.