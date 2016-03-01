Times Square Spider-Man charged for holding kid, demanding money: NYPD

One Times Square character’s Spidey-senses are tingling that he’s in trouble.

The webbed superhero-lookalike was arrested on Tuesday for holding a child hostage when the kid’s father didn’t fork over $10, police said.

Jose Aguin, 29, was charged with a violation of local law, which is a misdemeanor. Attorney information for him was not immediately available.

Aguin, who is originally from Guatemala and lives in Passaic, New Jersey, allegedly dressed as Spider-Man and grabbed the boy at about 11:30 a.m. near Broadway and West 46th Street. He wouldn’t let go, police said, until the father paid up, demanding $10 for the trouble.

Aguin’s arrest comes just days after a man dressed as Batman was cuffed after allegedly stealing $50 from an Irish tourist.