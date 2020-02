Latyr Sene, 3, was pronounced dead at Harlem Hospital Center, police said.

A toddler died after falling from a window of an apartment at the Harlem River Houses on Sunday, July 3, 2016, police said. Photo Credit: Diana Colapietro

A 3-year-old boy died after falling from a 13th floor window in Harlem Sunday evening, police said.

Latyr Sene plummeted to the ground just after 7 p.m. He had fallen from his apartment inside the Harlem River Houses on Frederick Douglass Blvd., police said.

Latyr was taken to Harlem Hospital Center, but was pronounced dead there.

Police were investigating the incident Monday.