Cops seek trio who stole thousands in cash and property from parked cars in Queens

Police are looking for a trio who stole thousands of dollars worth of cash and property from parked cars in Queens over the course of a few months.

According to police, at 2 a.m. on Aug. 31, a 60-year-old man parked his blue 2007 Acura MDX sedan in front of an apartment building near 254th Street and 147th Street. When he later returned to his car, he discovered that his wallet containing credit cards were removed from his vehicle. The victim later found that his credit cards were used to make $135 worth of illegal purchases.

At 7:25 a.m. that same day, a 36-year-old man parked his white 2016 Mercedes Benz in front of an apartment building near Edgewood Avenue and 231st Street. When he returned to his car, the victim discovered that his briefcase, which contained $7,000 cash, 3 bank checks totaling $6,767 dollars, credit cards and an Apple Mac Book 13, were taken from his car. The victim also later discovered that his credit cards were used to make $1,345 worth of illegal purchases.

After a month-long hiatus, the suspects struck again on Sept. 26. At 11:37 p.m. that night, a 48-year-old woman parked her red 2010 Mazda sedan in front of an apartment building located in the vicinity of Caney Road and 243rd Street. When she returned to her car, the victim found that her book bag, which had her Mac Book Pro worth $3,000 and Apple Air Pods, was taken from the car.

Next, at 12:35 a.m. on Oct. 2, a 25-year-old woman parked her black 2018 Hyundai Sonata in front of a residential building located in the vicinity of 146th Drive and 177th Street. When she later returned to her car, the victim found that her credit cards were taken from her car. The victim later discovered her credit cards were used to make $860 worth of illegal purchases.

Finally, at 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 5 a 38-year-old woman parked her black Hyundai sedan outside of an apartment building located near 148th Avenue and Guy R Brewer Boulevard. When she returned to her car, she discovered her work laptop worth $700 and her wallet containing credit cards were removed from her vehicle. The victim later discovered her credit cards were used to make $261 worth of illegal purchases at the Target located at 2873 Richmond Avenue, Staten Island.

The NYPD released a video of the suspects taken from the Oct. 5 incident:

The first suspect is described as a man with a dark complexion and a medium build and was last seen wearing black jeans, a black hooded sweatshirt with a picture on the front, a black surgical mask and black sneakers. The second suspect is described as a man with a medium complexion, long braided hair and a thin build who was last seen wearing black track pants with white stripes down the side, a hooded gray track jacket with black stripes on the arms, a black cross-body bag and black sneakers. The third suspect is described as a woman with a dark complexion and a husky build who was last seen wearing black sweatpants, a black hood sweatshirt, black surgical mask, and a black cross-body bag with black and pink sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.