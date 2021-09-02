Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

A truck driver fatally ran over a woman pushing her one-year-old niece in a stroller on Myrtle Avenue in Brooklyn on Thursday morning, according to police.

The 62-year-old and the toddler were crossing near at Bedford Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant just before 11 a.m., when the flatbed truck driver heading east struck her, but luckily missed the child.

Paramedics rushed the woman, who has not been identified pending family notification, to Brooklyn Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The one-year-old girl was brought to Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan for evaluation but only suffered minor injuries, according to a Police Department spokesman.

The 38-year-old driver stayed on scene, but cops have not made arrests and say they don’t suspect any criminality.

An NYPD spokesman said on background that the woman was traversing Myrtle Avenue outside the crosswalk and that the trucker didn’t see her when he started moving after he got the light.

Once he hit the elderly woman, he stopped his vehicle, cops said.

There have been at least 20 crashes at the intersection with 41 people injured at that intersection since August 2011, according to the website NYC Crash Mapper.