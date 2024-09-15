Trump fine after reported assassination attempt near Florida golf course

A law enforcement officer walks after reports of shots fired outside Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump’s Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. September 15, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Former President Donald Trump is reported fine after Secret Service engaged an armed suspect outside his Florida golf course in Sunday in what the FBI described as an assassination attempt.

According to Reuters, Secret Service members came upon the gunman hiding in bushes outside the Trump International Golf Course in West Palm Beach, where the former president and current Republican presidential nominee was playing a round on the afternoon of Sept. 15.

The agents, Reuters reported, engaged the gunman at about 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 15 after spotting the suspect’s rifle barrel poking out of the bushes. At least four rounds were fired.

After the Secret Service fired at him, it was reported, the gunman dropped his rifle as well as other items — including two backpacks — and fled inside a black Nissan vehicle.

Trump was between 400 and 500 yards away from the gunman, according to Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw. The campaign said he was unharmed.

The gunman, meanwhile, was apprehended a short time later in Martin County.

It was the second reported assassination attempt on Trump this year. In July, Trump was wounded when a gunman opened fire on him at a campaign rally in Butler, PA. The incident led to the resignation of the Secret Service director and an investigation into security protocols on the campaign trail.