Photos

Trump family mourns Ivana at Upper East Side funeral

DSC04463 copy-2 copy
Pallbearers carry Ivana Trump’s casket into St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church July 20.
Photo by Dean Moses

Ivana Trump was laid to rest with final goodbyes taking place on the Upper East Side Wednesday.

The Trump family mourned the loss of the former President’s ex-wife at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20. She passed away on July 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and falling down a flight of stairs in her Upper East Side home. The coroner ruled her death an accident due to blunt impact from her fall. 

Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses

Attendees included Ivana Trump’s three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka as well as her ex-husband, Donald Trump, his wife Melania and their son, Barron. Trump’s second wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany were also present at the funeral. 

The somber ceremony began with Ivana’s golden casket ceremonially carried into the house of worship by pallbearers as the Trump family watched on in silence. 

Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992.

Former President Donald Trump, left, and Melania Trump depart the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Photo by Dean Moses
Former President Donald Trump, second from left, Melania Trump, Barron Trump, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump leave St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church after the funeral of Ivana Trump, Wednesday, July 20, 2022, in New York. The life of Ivana Trump is being celebrated at a funeral Mass at a Manhattan church following her death last week. The 73-year-old Ivana Trump died at her Manhattan home. Authorities say the death was an accident, with blunt impact injuries to her torso as the cause. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

