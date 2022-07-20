Trump family mourns Ivana at Upper East Side funeral

Ivana Trump was laid to rest with final goodbyes taking place on the Upper East Side Wednesday.

The Trump family mourned the loss of the former President’s ex-wife at St. Vincent Ferrer Roman Catholic Church on July 20. She passed away on July 14 after suffering a cardiac arrest and falling down a flight of stairs in her Upper East Side home. The coroner ruled her death an accident due to blunt impact from her fall.

Attendees included Ivana Trump’s three children, Donald Jr., Eric, and Ivanka as well as her ex-husband, Donald Trump, his wife Melania and their son, Barron. Trump’s second wife Marla Maples and their daughter Tiffany were also present at the funeral.

The somber ceremony began with Ivana’s golden casket ceremonially carried into the house of worship by pallbearers as the Trump family watched on in silence.

Ivana and Donald Trump were married from 1977 to 1992.