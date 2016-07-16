Donald Trump, Mike Pence hold first joint news conference in NYC

“He’s going to fight for you,” Trump said on Saturday.

Donald Trump and his pick for vice president, Indiana Gov. Mike Pence, held their first joint news conference on Saturday at the New York Hilton Midtown.

Trump walked onto a stage filled with American flags, the podium devoid of Pence’s name, still bearing just the Trump branding.

“I’m here today to introduce the man who will be my partner in this campaign, and the White House, to fix our system. We are in a rigged, rigged system,” Trump said.

Trump, who announced his selection via Twitter on Friday morning, earlier than expected, called Pence a “man of honor” during the Manhattan conference.

“I’ve admired the work he’s done, especially in the state of Indiana. I also admire that he fights for the people, and he’s going to fight for you,” Trump said.

”What a difference between crooked Hillary Clinton and Mike Pence,” Trump said. “He’s a solid, solid person.”

Pence has been the governor of Indiana since 2013.

When Pence took the stage he thanked Trump “for the confidence you’ve placed in us,” he said.

“I accept your invitation to run and serve as vice president of the United States of America,” Pence said. “Donald Trump is a great man and he will make a great president.”

Pence continued to state that Trump understands the American people and his “no nonsense leadership” is what the nation needs.



“Thank you for the honor and God bless the United States of America,” Pence concluded.