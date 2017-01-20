Trump protests in NYC: Inauguration Day demonstrations expected to draw thousands

Americans plan to protest the agenda of the incoming president.

Thousands of Americans plan to protest the agenda of President-elect Donald Trump, whose inauguration is Friday.

Here are the protests planned in New York City on or around Inauguration Day:

Friday, Jan. 20

Resist Trump: Occupy Inauguration NYC!: emonstrators will meet in Foley Square in downtown Manhattan at 5 p.m. to protest Trump’s agenda. The event was initially announced on a different Facebook page called NYC Stand Against Trump: Inauguration Day Rally & March.

Housing Works’ Sign-making Meet-up: Gather at the Housing Works Bookstore Cafe, 126 Crosby Street, with your posterboard and glue stick at 3:30 p.m. before heading over en masse to the 5 p.m. protest in Foley Square.

Speak Out on Inauguration Day: Join more than two dozen artists and writers in the Whitney Museum’s Susan and John Hess Family Theater, 99 Gansevoort St., as they “affirm their values to resist and reimagine the current political climate,” per whitney.org, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Black, Brown & Indigenous Mobilize Against White Nationalism: Why Accountability hosts a rally meant to bring attention to “overt white nationalism in the United States,” per event’s Facebook listing, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Harriet Tubman Memorial, St. Nicholas Avenue and Frederick Douglass Boulevard, in Manhattan.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Women’s March on NYC: Likely the largest of the protests in New York City, the Women’s March will start at 10:45 a.m. at 1 Dag Hammarskjold Plaza.