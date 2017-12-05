A former “The Apprentice” contestant who accused President Donald Trump of sexually harassing her is expected in court on Tuesday as part of a defamation lawsuit she filed.

Summer Zervos filed the suit in January, accusing Trump of unwanted sexual touching and likening his behavior to a “sexual predator who had preyed on her and other women,” according to a statement from her attorney, Gloria Allred.

Zervos has accused Trump of kissing and groping her without her consent. She filed the suit after Trump said he had never met her at a hotel or acted inappropriately, according to Allred’s statement, and called her — and other accusers — liars.

Attorneys for Trump are expected on Tuesday to ask for the suit to be thrown out.

In September, Allred filed an opposition brief after Trump’s attorneys’ filed a motion to dismiss the case. In it, Allred argued that Trump is “not above the law.”

The parties are scheduled to appear in front of Justice Jennifer Schecter in New York State Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

