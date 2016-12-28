Trump Tower security: 56th Street to reopen between Fifth, Sixth avenues

Multiple blocks of the street have been closed to all vehicular traffic since the election.

A part of 56th Street near Trump Tower is opening back up to traffic after being closed following the election, Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

Multiple blocks of East 56th Street have been closed to all vehicular traffic as part of the security measures to protect President-elect Donald Trump. The south lane of 56th Street between Fifth and Sixth avenues reopened to traffic on Wednesday.

The NYPD has also relocated its mobile command post from the southwest corner of 56th Street and Fifth Avenue to the northwest corner, the mayor said.

The heightened security has slowed business for a number of stores along Fifth Avenue and 56th Street. Business owners and police met with the Department of Small Business Services last week to discuss how to ease the burden.

De Blasio said the safety of New Yorkers and the president-elect remain a top concern.

“The changes we are implementing will maintain that security, while allowing for more movement in the area and addressing concerns raised by surrounding businesses,” he said in a statement.

Council member Dan Garodnick, who pushed for these changes earlier in December, said the reopening of part of 56th Street will allow the block to get back to normal business.

“Since Election Day, the closed and barricaded street looked and felt like a war zone, and it was directly affecting the bottom line of the hardworking business owners on the block,” he said in a statement. “This development sends a message to all New Yorkers and visitors that 56th Street is open for business.”

East 56th Street between Fifth and Madison avenues will remain closed, and some lanes on Fifth Avenue also remain closed.