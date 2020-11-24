Two Bronx organizations feed more than 600 people this Thanksgiving | amNewYork

The Throggs Neck Business Improvement District (BID) and the Family Worship Center made sure people did not go hungry for Thanksgiving as they provided food for more than 600 people this past weekend.

On Nov. 21, they had a food pantry lunch at the church, located at 3031 Cross Bronx Expy.

Director of the BID, Bobby Jaen, told the Bronx Times he collected about $1,000 from merchants in the BID, which helped in the purchase pies and all types of desserts. It was truly a “special and emotional day,” he said.



“It was an honor to be partnered up with Pastor Imelda Reece and organizations like the United Way,” he said. “There wasn’t one person who took something and didn’t say thank you.”

Jaen praised Bill Tsibidis, owner of Crosstown Diner, who was instrumental in getting a lot of the food that was distributed.

“What a better way to help people have food on their table on a day like Thanksgiving,” he said. “It was the warmest and most gratitude I’ve ever got for anything I’ve ever done.”

