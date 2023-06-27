Sign up for our amNY Sports email newsletter to get insights and game coverage for your favorite teams

Three men were shot, two fatally, inside a Bronx apartment building Tuesday afternoon, the NYPD said.

While police sources state that the incident remains extremely preliminary, officers from the 41 Precinct rushed to 936 Rev. James A Polite Ave. in the Longwood section of the Bronx at approximately 12:17 p.m. after receiving several 911 calls reporting gunfire.

Sources state that officers discovered a 32-year-old man and 28-year-old man dead inside the apartment building with gunshot wounds to their heads. A third man was also apparently shot and suffered a graze wound. He was treated by EMS at the scene.

A heavy police presence remains on scene and the area is cordoned-off to the public as detectives investigate exactly what occurred.

No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story, check back with amNewYork Metro for updates.