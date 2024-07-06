Quantcast
Brooklyn

Two teens dead, another victim still missing after being swept out to sea in Coney Island

By Lloyd Mitchell & Emily Davenport Posted on
NYPD Harbor Officers and Firefighters rescued a pair of missing swimmers at Stillwell Avenue in Coney Island on Friday night.
Photo by Lloyd Mitchell

Two women tragically died and another man remains unaccounted for after being swept out to sea in Coney Island on Friday night.

At around 8:10 p.m. on July 5, two sisters, aged 17 and 18 years old, and a 24-year-old man were swept out into the water near Stillwell Avenue. At the time, lifeguards were not on duty.

NYPD Harbor Officers from Special Operations and FDNY personnel responded and began the prolonged search and rescue, lining the shore with spotlights looking for the teen swimmers. 

At around 9:30 p.m., Harbor Officers and NYPD 60th Precinct officers were spotted pulling the two teens out of the water. Paramedics gave the victims CPR on the sand before transporting them to a waiting ambulance. They were removed to Coney Island Hospital in very critical condition, and ultimately died of their injuries.

The 24-year-old victim still remains unaccounted for.

Onlookers watched in horror as the dramatic rescue operation unfolded. A witness was heard screaming out to police, “Thank you for not giving up on them.”

Fire Department personnel Engine Company 245, Ladder Company 161, 168, Rescue Company 5 and Rescue Company 2 searched through choppy waters but were driven back by tough currents and high waves according to Battalion 43 radio traffic. 

This incident comes just twelve days after two teens went missing at Jacob Riis Park in Far Rockaway. Their bodies were recovered this past Monday. Lifeguards leave the beach at 6 p.m. 

