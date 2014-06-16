Two dozen people sprayed by irritant on Queens subway

Police said two dozen people were examined by emergency workers when a rider sprayed an irritant aboard the A train …

Service was disrupted around the Howard Beach A train station after the 9:30 a.m. incident, MTA spokesman Kevin Ortiz said. It was restored just under an hour later, he said.

Police said two people got into an argument and one sprayed the other. Three people were taken to Jamaica Hospital, Ortiz said.

A total of 24 people, including the train’s conductor, complained of eye irritation, police said. The substance that was sprayed was not identified.

Sola Olosunde, 18, was commuting to Queens College in a nearby car when the train was stopped between stations. The train pulled in to the Howard Beach station and confusion ensued, he said.

“There was a little bit of commotion. There were people upset about the fact that they would be late to work,” said Olosunde, who was about an hour and a half late himself. “It was somewhat disorganized.

“Stuff like this always happens,” he added.