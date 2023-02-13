Two McDonald’s employees slashed in Midtown by enraged customer

Two workers at a Midtown McDonald’s were slashed by an enraged customer Monday morning, when the suspect took exception when he was asked to leave.

The attack took place at the fast-food joint located at 1188 Avenue of the Americas at around 8:03 a.m. while most New Yorkers were stopping off for a breakfast pitstop before work. At this time, it is not clear what occurred that caused the workers to ask him to leave.

The workers, a 32-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, were viciously attacked, however, with a sharp object when they told him to exit the restaurant, leaving their arms bloody.

The victims were rushed to Bellevue Hospital where they are in stable condition and are expected to make a full recovery. The eatery was closed for several hours while the police were investigating.

While no arrests have been currently made, police are actively searching for a man about 30 years old wearing a knitted hat, black sweater, and gray pants.

This comes amidst a spate of violence in Midtown. On Feb. 9, a 22-year-old man was shot and killed in Times Square West 43rd Street and 8th Avenue. The man was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital West but died after emergency surgery. On Feb. 7, another man was injured near Rockefeller Center when a gunman fired a shot while attempting to rob him of his bag.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers. nypdonline.org or on Twitter @NYPDTips.