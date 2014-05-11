Two men shot in the Bronx in separate incidents

One man was killed and another was injured.

One man was killed and another was injured in separate shootings in the Bronx early Sunday morning, police said.

A 22-year-old standing outside a bodega was shot in the head and chest about 4:30 a.m., NYPD said. The man, was pronounced dead and police have no suspects in the slaying.

Hours earlier, an NYPD lieutenant shot a man in the ankle after the suspect pointed a gun at the patrolman, police said.

A man police identified as Jarius Copper, 23, had been in a shootout near his house about 2:50 a.m., police said. Two plainclothes officers and the lieutenant heard the shots while patrolling near Marion Avenue between East 187th and 188th streets, police said.

The lieutenant got out, identified himself and ordered Copper to the ground, police said, but the suspect turned and pointed his .22 revolver at him. The patrolman fired five times, with one shot hitting Copper in the ankle. He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital in stable condition.

Police said Copper was charged with attempted murder and attempted felony assault, among other charges.