Two men sought for stabbing that critically injured Eric Adams campaign volunteer in the Bronx

A volunteer for Eric Adams’ campaign was stabbed in broad daylight in the Bronx on Father’s Day.

According to police, at 2:30 p.m. on June 20 the 42-year-old man was stabbed by an unknown man with a knife in front of 594 Morris Avenue. The suspect fled the scene with another unknown man southbound on Morris Avenue.

The victim was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Lincoln in critical condition and underwent surgery. A knife and ice pick were later recovered by police at the scene.

A member of Team Adams — who has been working hard & volunteering every day — was stabbed in the Bronx today @ 149th St & Morris Ave. The police are investigating & he’s in surgery. If you have any info, please call 800-577-TIPS. We pray for him. This violence must stop. pic.twitter.com/KLhwNIa9u5 — Eric Adams (@ericadamsfornyc) June 20, 2021

At this time, it is unclear what the motive behind the attack was. The New York Post reported that the victim had several prior arrests, but it is not known if that contributed to the assault at this time. A spokesperson for the NYPD stated that the victim and suspects may have had an interaction prior to the attack on June 20, but that is still being investigated.

At this time, the NYPD has no evidence to suggest that the attack was politically motivated, but the investigation remains ongoing.

The NYPD released photos and video of the suspects, both of whom are described as men with dark complexions:

The first suspect was last seen wearing a red bandanna on his head, a white tank top, camouflage shorts, red sneakers and he had on a black and gray backpack. The second suspect was last seen wearing a gray sweater with the word “Privileged” on the front, beige pants and red and white sneakers.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.