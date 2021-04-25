Adams endorsed by six more Queens elected officials in race for mayor

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

By Bill Parry

Mayoral candidate Eric Adams picked up the endorsements of a half dozen elected officials from Queens at his campaign event outside Jamaica Colosseum Mall Friday where he announced his “Heart of the City” plan for revitalization of the outer boroughs.

Adams grew up in South Jamaica and graduated from Bayside High School before joining the NYPD and eventually the political arena.

“Our city is facing many tough problems and we need a strong leader to be our new mayor, someone to help bring our city back to vibrancy following the coronavirus pandemic, civil unrest and economic decline,” state Senator James Sanders said. “There is only one candidate with the strength, the knowledge and the fortitude to take on these issues and usher us into a new age of prosperity, and that candidate is Eric Adams. His long-time career in public service speaks for itself: two decades in law enforcement, three terms as a New York State Senator and now Brooklyn Borough President since 2014. He gets the job done. I am proud to endorse Eric Adams as the next Mayor of New York City.”

With Friday’s pledges of support, Adams has now collected the endorsements of 19 elected officials from Queens.

“Eric Adams’ dedication and commitment to the people of New York has been solid for over 30 years,” Councilwoman Adrienne Adams said “His unyielding passion for public service is interwoven into the fabric of this city and his vision to bring us back even better than before is inspiring. Eric knows every corner of New York – his leadership capabilities are unquestionable, his experience undeniable. For these reasons and more, I endorse Eric Adams for Mayor of New York City.”

Adams’ Heart of the City plan includes supporting small business growth, putting safety first by reinventing the NYPD and keeping the outer boroughs moving with improved transit including the building of an interconnected Bus Rapid Transit system.

“Eric is the best qualified candidate, Eric understands public safety. Eric understands education, he was a public education student all his life,” Councilman Peter Koo said. “He comes from a working family. He understands that housing is one of the most critical issues.”

His plan also calls for leveling the city contracting playing field including the hiring of a chief diversity officer to drive change on equity for minorities and women. Councilwoman Selvena Brooks-Powers previously served as MWBE Project Manager with the JFK Airport Redevelopment Program before representing some of the neighborhoods most impacted by COVID.

“I stand with Eric because he is someone who I know is principled, is a fighter,” Brooks-Powers said. “This is someone who sat with families who have lost loved ones. It’s great to stand in solidarity not only with the leadership of the community, but with the community, in support of someone who I’ve had the honor of knowing for almost two decades — Eric Adams, the next Mayor of the City of New York!”

Assemblyman Clyde Vanel cited Adams’ roots in Queens calling him the “right leader at the right time,” with the vision, experience and ability to bring different people together as the city recovers from the pandemic.

“Eric has served this state as a Senator, the City in the service of public safety and the borough of Brooklyn as Borough President over the past two decades,” Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman said. “He is never too far to reach and most importantly, a man of his word. I believe that Eric will aid my District 29 constituents, businesses, schools and homeowners to find relief and their new normal as our mayor.”

Adams said he was humbled to have the support of such “amazing” leaders in Queens.

“Brooklyn is home, but Queens raised me, so the support of the people of Queens means everything to me,” Adams said. “When I am elected mayor of our great city, the working people of Queens will have a friend in Gracie Mansion again. We are long overdue for a blue collar mayor, and New Yorkers need a mayor who has lived the lies of the people he will serve. There’s no question that the outer boroughs are in my heart, and they will be at the center of every decision I make at City Hall.”