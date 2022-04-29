Two people have died of their injuries after they were hit by a train in Harlem on Friday morning.

According to police, at 10:37 a.m. officers responded to a 911 call regarding people struck by a train at the 145th Street station. Upon their arrival, officers found a man and a woman had been hit by a southbound 1 train at the station.

Both victims, who have not been identified, were pronounced dead at the scene. A spokesperson for the NYPD confirmed that the victims are believed to be homeless and were on the train bed when before they were hit.

The investigation remains ongoing.