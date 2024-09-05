Two shot in Bronx during heated parking dispute: cops

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Two men in the Bronx were shot in connection with an apparent parking dispute on Thursday morning — and police say the gunman remains on the lam.

Law enforcement sources said one victim, a 66-year-old man, got into a heated argument with another unknown man on Jennings Street and Bryant Avenue in Crotona Park at around 9 a.m. on Sept. 5 over who could pull into a vacant parking spot.

The conflict spiraled out of control, cops said, when the 66-year-old man brandished a firearm. But then, authorities said, the unidentified gunman pulled out his own gun and was quicker on the draw — shooting the 66-year-old man in the abdomen.

A stray bullet fired during the incident also wound up striking a 44-year-old woman in the left ankle as she walked through the area.

Following the shooting, cops said, the suspect fled the scene. He was last seen wearing a red hat and red sweatshirt.

Officers from the 42nd Precinct responded to the double shooting. EMS rushed both wounded individuals to St. Barnabas Hospital; the 66-year-old man remains in critical condition, while the female victim is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

Charges against the 66-year-old man are still pending the results of the ongoing investigation. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the perpetrator’s whereabouts can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.