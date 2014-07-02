Two shot on College Avenue in the Bronx, suspect still on the loose

The victims, aged 12 and 18, did not appear to be the intended targets.

A teen who allegedly shot a 12-year-old boy and 18-year-old girl in the Bronx is still on the loose following the Sunday attack, police said.

The two victims did not appear to be targets of the shooting, police said, nor were they related to each other. The boy was shot in his ankle and the girl was hit in her right thigh on College Avenue near 166th Street at about 9:30 Sunday night.

The suspect, described as 16 to 18 years old, was with two other teens, police said. A video released by police shows three teens running away from the incident.

The two victims were taken to two area hospitals in stable condition.