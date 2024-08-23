Police are searching for this vehicle that two suspects allegedly used during a shooting in the Bronx on Aug. 11, 2024.

Sign up for our amNewYork email newsletter to get news, updates, and local insights delivered straight to your inbox!

Police are searching for a trigger-happy perp and his driver who were allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting in the Bronx earlier this month.

The incident occurred on Sunday, Aug. 11 at around 12:59 a.m. in front of a corner grocery store located at 125 W. 165 St. in Highbridge.

According to law enforcement sources, the gunman was sitting in the passenger side of a red Kia Soul when he took out his weapon and shot 14 rounds into the street. Police could not yet confirm a motive or any information on who or what was the intended target.

The suspects fled the scene before officers from the 44th Precinct arrived after receiving an alert from the NYPD’s ShotSpotter system.

No injuries were reported as a result of the shooting. The red Kia Soul used in the crime was last seen traveling westbound on W. 165 Street toward University Avenue.

Police recovered 12 shell casings at W. 165 Street and Nelson Avenue, and the other two were found on W. 165 Street and Woodycrest Avenue.

So far, no arrests have been made, but police on Thursday released photos of the suspects and their getaway vehicle.

Both suspects are male. The driver of the car was last seen wearing a white shirt. The gunman was last seen wearing a gray shirt.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.