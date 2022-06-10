Tylor Megill coming off Injury List, set to start for Mets on Friday

New York Mets starting pitcher Tylor Megill is set to come off the injury list today in time to start tonight’s game against Los Angeles Angles.

Megill was placed on a 15-day injury list almost a month ago after dealing with biceps tendinitis in his pitching arm. Colin Holderman was called up to replace Megill after the Mets placed him on the injury list, but the team was using David Peterson and Trevor Williams in the rotation as they deal with a number of injuries.

With the season still young, Megill only has thrown a total of 559 pitches so far and hopes to increase that as the season progresses. In an interview on June 7, Megill spoke with the press on his status and his eagerness to get back on the mound, saying, “My body is telling me that I fell well. All the numbers and stuff testing-wise is up to par.”

In his one rehab start, in Double-A, Megill threw 3.2 innings, allowing three hits and two earned runs while striking out five batters. He threw 53 pitches in the outing, which means that the Mets will likely cap his pitch count around 70 or 75 pitches in his first outing back tonight.

However, with the Angels going 1-14 in their last fifteen games and hitting just .215 as a team over that time, 75 pitches might be enough for Megill to qualify for a win.

As it stands right now, Tylor Megill is 4-2 and has an ERA of 4.41 with 37 strikeouts in 34.2 innings pitched.

After losing the last two games against the Padres, Megill and the Mets are hoping to add to the Angels’ woes and start this series off with a win. With the team still 6.5 games up in the NL East and aces Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom inching closer to their return, every win over the next few weeks is crucial for the Mets.

For more Mets coverage, like this Tylor Megill article, visit amNY Sports