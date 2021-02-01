CUNY faculty, adjunct and staff union endorses Jumaane Williams for Public Advocate | amNewYork

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

The Professional Staff Congress, a union representing 30,000 full-time CUNY faculty, adjuncts and staff, publicly endorsed Brooklyn College graduate Public Advocate Jumaane Williams for re-election on Monday as well as six City Council candidates, vowing to release more endorsements later this month.

“The PSC is proud to endorse Jumaane Williams for Public Advocate. Jumaane is an outspoken advocate for CUNY and an indefatigable voice for racial and economic justice. As a CUNY graduate himself, he understands how CUNY can change lives. He shares the PSC’s commitment to a fully-funded City University for the whole people of New York. PSC members admire his political independence and courage. Especially now, Jumaane Williams is an important political voice in citywide office,” said PSC President Barbara Bowen.

New York City residents will be able to cast their ballot mayor, city council, public advocate, and comptroller during the city’s primary election day on June 22 and then a final vote on Nov. 2.

Although terms for New York City Public Advocate is for four-years, the election for the city’s official watchdog is taking place again this year since Williams won the seat during a 2019 special election to finish out former PA Leticia James’ term after she left the post early to become state Attorney General. Williams won the seat again shortly after in a normal citywide election.

As of Feb. 1, Williams’ competitors for in the Public Advocate race are Theo Chino, a French-born bitcoin entrepreneur, Gwen Goodwin and Anthony Herbert.

“As a two-time graduate of the CUNY system, I know how beneficial this university can be, but the COVID-19 pandemic and longstanding lack of investment from the city and state have caused significant challenges that require bold solutions from our elected leaders,” said Williams in a statement. “I’ve been proud to be a partner on this effort with the PSC, and am honored to receive their endorsement as we continue to fight to preserve CUNY’s standing as a top university that provides world class education.”

Williams has been a long-time advocate of CUNY and within his first year as Public Advocate released a report on the systemic underfunding of the public university system.

The PSC has also endorsed six candidates for New York City Council: