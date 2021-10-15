United Federation of Teachers urging New York City Council to elect female speaker

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

New York City’s teachers’ union, the United Federation of Teachers, passed a resolution late Wednesday night urging the New York City Council to elect a woman as the next speaker.

Over 85% of the union’s 2,000 person delegate assembly voted to pass the resolution, according to UFT President Michael Mulgrew, to make it clear that they would prefer a woman take on the role of speaker next year when the majority of the City Council’s 51 members will be women. “They think it says a lot about the city if we don’t,” Mulgrew told amNewYork Metro.

Members of the New York City Council decided who will become speaker but the choice can be influenced by outsiders including labor unions. The UFT’s resolution comes less than a month before New York City residents head to the polls again this year to cast their ballots for a slew of City Council seats as well as mayor, comptroller, and public advocate and weeks before the city and state politicos and lobbyists will fly to San Juan, Puerto Rico to attend the annual SOMOS conference, where behind-the-scenes dealing takes place.

At the moment, Councilmembers Carlina River, Keith Powers, Justin Brannan, Adrienne Adams, and Francisco Moya are running for speaker but Mulgrew would not say the union favored a particular female candidate for the job.’There are some really great candidates in City Council right now. Some women that are there that have proven themselves to be quite good at really helping their communities and doing different things,” said Mulgrew.

In the resolution, members state that they recognize “the presence of women’s voices as a part of policymaking is paramount” and pledge to continue to advocate for women to serve in the city, state, and federal government.