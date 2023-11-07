War in Israel | ‘United for Israel’ vigil draws thousands of supporters to Central Park

Jewish New Yorkers and allies attend the the “United for Israel” vigil and rally on Central Park West on Nov. 6, 2023.

More than 10,000 Jewish New Yorkers and allies packed Central Park West between 82nd and 86th Streets Monday evening for a solemn vigil and rally in support of Israel.

The demonstration, dubbed “Stand United with Israel,” marked 30 days since the terrorist group Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel on Oct. 7, killing 1,400 Israelis and kidnapping 242. At the vigil, attendees remembered the lives lost and called for the release of the hostages.

Noam Gilboard, interim CEO of the Jewish Community Relations Council of New York, explained to amNewYork that 30 days is the traditional mourning period in Jewish tradition.

“We’re here on the 30th day since the horrendous attacks by Hamas that have killed 1400 Israeli civilians,” Gilboard said. “We’re here to mourn them. We’re here to show their families and show the world that we still are with them, that we still care, that we still remember, and there is still hope that the 242 hostages will all return home.”

In his speech later that evening, Gilboard paraphrased Golda Meir, who served as Israel’s prime minister from 1969 to 1974, in saying that, if the enemies of Israel were to lay down their arms, there would be peace the next day.

“But if Israel were to lay down its arms, there would be 100 more October 7ths,” Gilboard said. “Let me be clear: murderers are not liberators. One does not kidnap innocent for human rights, and there is no such thing as beheading babies in the name of social justice.”

Gilboard continued to say that some of the pro-Palestinian protests in New York have echoed Hamas’ goals: the end of Israel and “a full-scale slaughter of the Jewish people.”

“Shamefully, they scream that there is only one solution, Intifada revolution,” Gilboard said. “We know from our history, what it means when someone says, ‘For the Jews, there is only one solution.'”

Monday night’s vigil was organized by the UJA Federation of New York and JCRC, with special appearances by Israeli performers Gal Ebaz and Idan Raichel. With antisemitic attacks on the rise across the five boroughs, NYPD security was tight as attendants waved Israeli flags and held posters with images of the kidnapped.

Fashion designer Elie Tahari attended the rally with his wife, Rory Green. Tahari shared that his family overseas was okay and that one of his friends, who is in his 70s, joined the military to fight Hamas.

“I was humbled for a week and cried,” Tahari said. “Finally, I picked up myself. [I’ve been] watching the news for three or four weeks now.”

The host of speakers included Senator Chuck Schumer, actress Debra Messing, families of some of the hostages, and representatives of the Jewish community.

Eric Goldstein, CEO of UJA Federation of New York, called on the world to “unequivocally” stand with Israel in fighting against the terror on its border.

“Israel has the duty, the absolute obligation to protect its citizens and its country,” Goldstein said. “At the same time, we grieve for the suffering of innocent Palestinian civilians who are also victims of Hamas’s brutality.”

Gilad Erdan, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations, called out the pro-Palestinian protests held around the world that began a mere 24 hours after the most brutal massacre of Jewish people since the Holocaust.

“What we are witnessing in the aftermath is gut-wrenching,” Erdan said.

Senator Schumer promised to get Israel all the aid it needs to fight Hamas.

“We will not rest until the threat of Hamas is eliminated from Israel,” Schumer said. “Hamas must be dealt with totally and properly, and we will get [Israel] the aid.”

Actor and comedian Elon Gold described himself as a proud Zionist. Gold said that Israel was “ridding the world” of Hamas’ terror, defending Israel’s military offensive, which, according to the Hamas-ruled Gaza Health Ministry, has killed more than 10,000 Palestinians since the war began.

“They’re calling for our genocide while falsely accusing us of committing a genocide,” Gold said. “This is a modern-day blood libel, folks. It used to be, ‘the Jews are drinking the blood of Christian babies. Now, it’s ‘Jews are killing Palestinian babies.’ Both lies and both used to incite violence against our people worldwide.”

Actress Debra Messing read a letter she had penned to her late mom in the aftermath of the attack. The letter recounted her family’s experience with antisemitism growing up, from being called anti-semitic names in school, a swastika painted on her father’s car after one Halloween night, to the countless times the lights in their driveway were smashed.

“It was our own little Kristallnacht,” Messing recalled. “I learned early that we were different. And that made us targets.”

Her mom, Messing said, would remind her that “enemies had tried to obliterate us for 3000 years” and that, despite the scapegoating of Israel for defending itself, people were on the side of the Jewish people.

“We have each other. We have Israel. We are not alone,” Messing said. “For 30 centuries, we have not just survived. We have thrived. We are strong and resilient, and beautiful and innovative, and devoted and righteous and loving.”

Greeted by chants of “Bring them Home,” family members of Hamas hostages told the stories of their missing loved ones.

Ofri Haggai shared that her aunt and uncle, Gadi Haggai and Judith Weinstein Haggai, were on their usual morning stroll when a terrorist on a motorcycle ambushed and shot them. Haggai said it was very hard not knowing what happened to them, wondering if they were receiving medical care because they were wounded.

“All I’m asking from anyone who can help us to bring all the hostages home now,” Haggai pleaded. “They are not part of any war. They are civilians, babies, kids, mothers, fathers, grandparents who just want to be brought home safely.”

Gily Roman’s sister Yarden was kidnapped with her husband Alon and their young daughter, Gefen. Right before the border to Gaza, they jumped out of the car, running for their lives. Roman said Yarden couldn’t run fast enough while holding Gefen and handed her to her husband. Alon and Gefen managed to escape and hide before returning to Kibbutz Be’eri almost 24 hours later. Yarden, however, hasn’t been seen since.

“I know it’s a horror story,” Roman said. “We are facing a jihadist entity that has an ambition for destruction and the cowardness of hiding behind civilians. What we have is the hope to save lives when they have the desire to disrupt love and to kill. So we need to focus on that.”

Jessie Brenner, a sophomore at Barnard College, called out the rise of antisemitism on college campuses since the attacks.

“Being a student right now can feel isolating and scary,” Brenner said. “But one thing they cannot take away is our collective voice. Our voice needs to be louder than ever. It is not the time to be paralyzed by fear.”

Manhattan Congress Member Dan Goldman said that the terror attacks on Oct. 7 were an effort to “get rid” of Israel.

“Hamas is a terrorist group that is obviously horrific for Israel. But it’s bad for the Palestinian people,” Goldman said. “Hamas can no longer remain with any power if there is going to be peace in the Middle East for both Israelis and Palestinians.”