Up to 10 inches of snow and cold winds forecasted for New York

A pedestrian battles the snow and wind on the Upper West Side. (Jan. 3, 2014) Photo Credit: Getty

A winter storm is expected to blanket the New York City area Tuesday with up to 10 inches of snow.

The National Weather Service Monday afternoon put a winter storm warning in effect for Tuesday at noon until 6 a.m. Wednesday.

The forecast calls for six to 10 inches of snow, with frigid 15 to 25 mph winds and gusts up to 35 mph. Snowfall will be heaviest in the afternoon and evening. The storm will taper off early Tuesday morning. Temperatures during the day will be in the teens to low 20s, while wind chills could make the mercury drop to 10 below zero late in the night.

Transit and emergency agencies Monday braced for the storm. The MTA will be salting platforms; readying de-icers for outdoor tracks, switches and third rails; and moving trains to the underground, which will cause some express trains to run local this evening.

Meanwhile, the Department of Sanitation has moved into snow alert mode, preparing its 365 salt spreaders and attaching plows.