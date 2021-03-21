Up to 7.5 million New Yorkers now have a shot in the arm in latest milestone | amNewYork

Sign up for our PoliticsNY newsletter for the latest coverage and to stay informed about the 2021 elections in your district and across NYC

Up to 5 million New Yorkers statewide have been administered with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitalizations and infection rates reach new lows on Sunday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo’s office announced this high water mark as the Brazilian variant of COVID-19 comes onto the scene as a case was formally identified by the state as of Saturday causing the government urge the public toward caution.

In New York City, there are at least 2,301,134 people who have been administered with one dose of either Moderna or Pfizer and 1,189,923 are completely vaccinated, according to the state.

“We’re fighting COVID-19 on all fronts and getting vaccines in arms across the state, but the virus is still a threat and new variants, including the Brazilian strain identified in New York City yesterday, should give New Yorkers cause for concern,” Cuomo said. “We’re in a race to get as many New Yorkers vaccinated as possible before the variants can disrupt the progress we’ve made, but the infection rate is also a function of our actions. Washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing are vital tools we can use to stay safe and slow the spread. I urge New Yorkers to stay vigilant and keep making smart decisions—we’re moving through the COVID-19 pandemic, but it isn’t over yet.”

Nearly as much progress was felt on the hospitalization front as the state recorded 4,355 hospitalizations with COVID-19 Sunday morning, the lowest lowest point seen since Dec. 4 representing a decrease of 53%, the governor’s office says. The seven-day average for infections in New York City is at 4.10%.

But the progress detailed in these recent reports seem to do little to stave off the calls for Governor Cuomo’s resignation due to the now eight women accusing him of sexual harassment.

On Saturday afternoon, hundreds of protestors marched through lower Manhattan calling for his impeachment, some the state Assembly is currently investigating under the direction of Speaker Carl Heastie. Attorney General Letitia James is conducting her own investigation into Cuomo’s conduct, an inquiry the governor himself say he will rely upon to provide factual insight into the allegations.

Cuomo continues his refusal to resign at the behest of state leaders such as Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins.