Firefighters battled a blaze on the Upper East Side early Friday morning, just hours after an explosion leveled a building in the East Village.

There were no injuries in the fire at 343 East 66th Street, FDNY said. The fire broke out on the fifth floor of a five-story building at 1:30 a.m., and the FDNY said it did not appear to be suspicious. It was under control by 3 a.m.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.