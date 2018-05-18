LATEST PAPER
News

Man attacked in Upper West Side Citibank dies days later, NYPD says

The suspect punched the victim in the head, video shows.

The man attacked inside a Citibank on Sunday

The man attacked inside a Citibank on Sunday died Thursday, police said. Photo Credit: NYPD

By Nicole Brown nicole.brown@amny.com @ncb417
Print

The 87-year-old man who was punched in the head by a robber inside a Citibank on the Upper West Side Sunday died Thursday, the same day his attacker was arrested, police said.

Kun Young was standing at an ATM inside the bank’s vestibule on Broadway and West 96th Street at about 4:30 p.m., when Matthew Lee, 50, came up to him, punched him and took his money, police said.

Young, who lived a few blocks from the bank, was taken to Mount Sinai Medical Center in critical condition and succumbed to his injuries Thursday afternoon, cops said.

Lee, also of the Upper West Side, was charged Thursday with assault and robbery, police said, but his charges are expected to be upgraded.

Nicole

Nicole Brown is the Internet News Manager at amNY.com, covering local news since 2016. She has written for MSNBC.com and was editor-in-chief of NYU’s Washington Square News.

