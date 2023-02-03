Valentine’s Day 2023: Here are some great events to cozy up to around New York City

Baby, it’s brick outside. Good thing we have Valentine’s Day, or the many iterations of this day like Galentine’s Day (for the gals), or Singles Appreciation Day, celebrated the day after the official V-Day on Tuesday, Feb. 14 this year. We’ve got you covered with a variety of places and experiences to wine and dine, spoil and pamper yourselves, and spread the love.

Dining

Five-Course Tasting Menu at Chef Daniel Boulud’s Le Pavillon

Situated in Manhattan’s One Vanderbilt skyscraper, Le Pavillon is offering a special 5-course tasting menu for Valentine’s Day. Menu highlights include Caviar, Hamachi Noix De Coco, Langoustine Oursin, Sole Truffe Noire and more. Of course, no date night is complete without a selection of delicious wine pairings, offered at an additional $155 per person. See the full 5-course menu here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 11:45 a.m. – 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. – 11:30 p.m.

Where: Le Pavillon, One Vanderbilt Ave, New York, NY 10017

Chef Marcus Samuelsson’s Three-Course Menu at Hav & Mar

The chef behind Harlem’s Red Rooster and his team are offering a special 3-course prix fixe menu ($95 per person) on Valentine’s Day. Guests can savor wine pairings from a list that features women producers and producers of color for $45 per person. Whet your appetite and start with the chef’s selection of housemade breads, awaze and maple butter. The first course will be Charbroiled Oysters. The main course will be a choice of Lobster & Udon with blue shrimp, lobster, uni and lemongrass crème, swiss chard or a Lamb Lattice Lasagna with carrot and ginger puree and baingan bharta. Satisfy your sweet tooth with a Spiced Chocolate Cake. See full menu here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Hav & Mar, 245 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001

Valentine’s Day Dinner with Roaming Poet at Broadway Lounge

Valentine’s Day is a special occasion, and there’s no better place to celebrate it than at the New York Marriott Marquis. Not only will you enjoy a delicious 3-course prix-fixe meal, but you’ll also be treated to a roaming poet who will add a touch of romance to the evening. The combination of great food, live music, breathtaking views of Times Square, and the poetry will make for an unforgettable experience. Reserve here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. and on

Where: Broadway Lounge, 1535 Broadway, 8th Floor of the New York Marriott Marquis, New York, NY

One World Observatory’s Love on Top Valentine’s Day Dinner

Enjoy an exclusive multi-course arrangement topped with unparalleled views of the city, live music, and a memorable photo moment. Your Valentine’s Experience will include: access to private event space on 102nd floor, ASPIRE, an elevated, five-course pre-fixe menu, premium open bar throughout dining service.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m.

Where: One World Observatory, 117 West St, New York, NY 10006

Japanese Bites and and Jazz at NR Cocktail Bar

Tucked behind a discreetly marked door on the Upper East Side, this low-lit cocktail bar decorated in custom Gucci wallpaper offers a variety of Japanese light bites and specialties alongside a menu of over-the-top, interactive cocktails served in antique vessels (hand-picked from owner Shige Kabashima’s personal collection). For Valentine’s Day, couples can order from a selection of appetizers, ramen and soup curry bowls to share. Late at night, if enough guests order the “Smoke” whiskey cocktail, the intimate bar fills with a thin cloud of smoke as Jazz plays in the background, making it the ideal spot for a date night. See the Valentine’s Day menu here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: NR, 339 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021

Six-course Buenos Aires-style tasting menu at BALVANERA

Established by a husband-and-wife team, BALVANERA brings the spirit of Buenos Aires-porteña cuisine to New York’s Lower East Side. The all-day Argentine-style brasserie pays homage to its European roots with fresh, seasonal dishes, a grand selection of South American wines with sustainable and organic options, and a vibrant, social energy. This Valentine’s Day, the restaurant will be serving Tuna Tartare, Ostras (half dozen on the half shell), Butter & Truffle Crusted Lobster Tail with a frisée salad, Arroz Negro, and Porteño’s Mess for dessert. There will also be a six course tasting menu for $80 with a wine pairing option for an additional $50. See the menu here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: BALVANERA, 152 Stanton St, New York, NY 10002

Upscale Japanese with Wagyu at Nikutei Futago

The upscale Japanese Wagyu restaurant’s Valentine’s Day menu will transport you and a loved one to a lush garden filled with a Zen celebration of all senses. Three premium cuts of authentic Japanese A5 Wagyu is accompanied by hand-crafted sauces and small dishes from Japan and locally sourced ingredients, plus key touches to elevate the courses, such as truffle and caviar, perfect for the guest whose palate enjoys the finer tastes. The premium tasting menu rings in at a special price of $425 per person. View the menu here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. (last seating is at 8:45 p.m.)

Where: Nikkei Futago, 341 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Three-course Italian dinner at Lincoln Ristorante

Enjoy a Valentine’s Day prix fixe for one night only. The $135 three-course dinner includes indulgent options like Tuna Crudo, Lobster Ravioli, Wagyu Flat Iron, Black Sea Bass, Dolce Alla Ricotta and more. You can see the full menu here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: Lincoln Center, 142 West 65th Street, New York 10023

Somewhere Nowhere with Enclosed Rooftop, Teardrop Igloo, or Indoor Lounge Dinner

Make a reservation at Somewhere Nowhere, a cozy and romantic spot that is sure to set the mood for a special evening. With a three-course prix fixe menu full of delicious options and complimentary gifts, Somewhere Nowhere is the perfect place to celebrate your love. Buy your tickets here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m.

Where: Somewhere Nowhere, 112 West 25th Street, New York, NY 10001

Three-course dinner with oysters and lasagna bolognese at Stella 34 Trattoria & Bar

The three-course dinner includes indulgent options like oysters, lasagna bolognese for two, red velvet cake, and additional pasta-tasting supplements, all for $65 per person. Make your reservation here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 12 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Where: Macy’s Herald Square, 151 West 34th Street, New York 10001

Sushi and Omakase at Zuma New York

Treat your loved one to some of the best sushi in the city at Zuma. The Izakaya inspired restaurant will be offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day Omakase menu. For $250 per person, guests can enjoy impeccable bites including their chu-toro tartare with caviar, roasted lobster with shiso ponzu butter and their famed deluxe dessert platter to end the romantic night. See the menu here. Guests can reserve their table for the special day by booking on their website here.

When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Tuesday, Feb. 14, Starting at 5:30 p.m.

Where: Zuma New York, 261 Madison Ave, New York, NY 10016

Soirée Romantique and Classic French at the Newly-Opened Steak Frites Bistro

Located in Hell’s Kitchen, the bistro will be serving a special prix-fixe menu for two, priced at $85 per person. Starting with a complimentary glass of champagne, highlights from the menu feature: first course options with a choice of Salade Vert, Onion Soup Gratinée, or Pâté de Campagne; main course offerings of either a Bœuf en Croute, a prime beef tenderloin, flakey pastry, mushroom duxelles, and red wine sauce, or a Buttered Poached Lobster, with pommes Anna, leek fondue, and sauce Américaine; and dessert options such as Raspberry Souffle, with dark chocolate and a Chambord ganache, or a selection of cheeses and garnishes. Reserve here.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p .m. – 10 p.m.

Where: Steak Frites Bistro, 496 9th Ave, New York, NY 10018

Five-Course Mexican Tasting Meal at Stylish CASA TuLuM

CASA TuLuM recently opened in the South Street Seaport, and will be offering an exclusive Valentine’s Day five-course tasting menu priced at $150 per person. Beginning with a complimentary glass of champagne, the menu will entail: CASA TuLuM is Calling – Let’s Go, fideo with angel hair spaghetti, salsa verde, Chipilo cream fresh, and cotija cheese; Don’t Worry, You’re in Tulum, panucho with a homemade blue corn mini huarche, grilled prawns, and Pibil-Xnipec; This Place is a Real Beach, with a choice of Robalo Rosado, wild sea bass, pink mole pine nuts, and mezcal, or Proteina, grilled ribeye with malbec-chili ancho reduction, and asparagus; and for dessert, You Had Me at CASA TuLuM, with a choice of Tres leches power or Mayan warm chocolate cake. Book on the website or OpenTable.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, three seatings at 5 p.m., 8 p.m., 10 p.m.

Where: CASA TuLuM, 229 Front St, New York, NY 10038

Experiences

Gregory Porter’s Annual Valentine’s Day Concert

Join the annual Valentine’s Day concert with Gregory Porter and special guest Jazzmeia Horn. All Rise, Porter’s sixth studio album, marks a return to Porter’s beloved original songwriting — heart-on-sleeve lyrics imbued with everyday philosophy and real-life detail, set to a stirring mix of jazz, soul, blues, and gospel. Produced by Troy Miller (Laura Mvula, Jamie Cullum, Emili Sandé), the set also represents the evolution of Porter’s art to something even more emphatic, emotive, intimate, and universal too.

When: Saturday, Feb. 11, 8 p.m.

Where: Kings Theatre, 1027 Flatbush Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11226

Candlelight Concert Series: Valentine’s Day Weekend Special (Church of the Heavenly Rest) Candlelight concerts bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to awe-inspiring locations like never seen before in New York City. Get your tickets now to discover Valentine’s Day inspired music at the Church of the Heavenly Rest under the gentle glow of candlelight. When: Friday, Feb. 10 – Saturday, Feb. 11, two showtimes at 6:30 p.m. and 9 p.m. Where: Church of the Heavenly Rest, 1085 5th Ave, New York, NY 10128

Italian Wellness Spa Day at QC NY

Whether you are celebrating Valentine’s Day with yourself, parent, sibling, friend, or partner, celebrate with relaxation and restoration. QC NY on Governors Island is open year-round, 365 days a year, making it the perfect outing during the cold February month. The winter season brings new offerings such as heated tunnels to the pool, heated outdoor spa pools, heated towel racks, and new outdoor relaxation rooms. Guests can book their Valentine‘s Day visit here. QC NY Gift Cards are available to purchase here.

When: Monday – Thursday & Sunday, 10 a.m. – 10 a.m., Friday – Saturday, 10 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Where: QC NY Spa, Governors Island, 112 Andes Rd, New York, NY 10004

New Yorkers can also kick off their Valentine’s Day celebration at Ailey Extension with a Valentine’s Day Salsa Workshop. Whether you want to spice things up with a sweetheart, celebrate with a friend, or fly solo, Ahtoy Juliana of Baila Society will have you moving comfortably and confidently to passionate Latin rhythms. During the one-hour workshop guests will learn fundamental salsa footwork as they pick up on the history and culture of salsa. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. Where: The Ailey Studios, 405 W 55th St, New York, NY 10019

Heat up your love life with this blacksmithing workshop. Over the course of a 3-hour session you’ll learn how to safely operate an induction forge, use an anvil, hammer and tongs to make a heart. The skill you will learn from this course will be twisting, bending, flattening and riveting. This is open to anyone 18 and up. No experience necessary. We provide safety protection including welding masks, goggles, leather jackets and gloves. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. Where: MakerSpace NYC, Brooklyn Army Terminal, 140 58th St, Building B unit 1C, Brooklyn, NY 11220 Tango Party with Live Music and Class This Valentine’s Day Strictly Tango NYC will be hosting a dance party, where you and that special someone will have a class to learn the basics of tango (both newcomers and seasoned dancers welcome). Afterwards you’ll enjoy the live music of some renowned Tango artists: Stratos Achlatis, Maurizio Najt on vocals and keys, along with an improvised dance from Sergio Segura and a partner. Sip on some Argentinian wines and enjoy an assortment of snacks and delicious desserts. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7 p.m. Where: Pearl Studios NYC, 500 8th Avenue, 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10018 Valentine’s Day Wine Tasting hosted by Kim Crawford Wines Raise a glass and mix & mingle while we learn about two favorite New Zealand wines from a wine expert: Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc and Kim Crawford Rosé. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. Where: Foundry Bar at The Westin New York at Times Square, 270 West 43rd Street, New York, NY 10036 Romantic stay at the Latin-inspired Radio Hotel Spend a romantic Latin-inspired night in The Heights at Radio Hotel, Washington Heights’ first-ever full-service boutique hotel. The 221-room hotel is offering a special Valentine’s Day package, which includes a four course pre-fixe dinner and wine pairing at the adjoining Dominican restaurant Jalao NYC by Richard Sandoval Hospitality, and intimate Bachata and Merengue dance lessons at the hotel’s premier rooftop event space, Above The Heights, which boasts of panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, the GW Bridge and the Harlem River. When: Now through Feb. 27 Where: Radio Hotel, 2420 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10033

The Ivy Room is offering a romantic respite for city-going couples this Valentine’s Day with everything from live piano music to table-side martinis. For $75, guests are welcome to indulge in a three-course pre-fixe menu with standout items including Pan Roasted Quail, Mushroom Risotto, Dry Aged NY Strip, Chocolate Mousse Tart and more. In addition to the specialty menu, The Ivy Room is offering couples a taste of their new tableside cocktail cart, to sip alongside a trio of live music centered around the pianist, Alejandra Williams-Maneri. Book here

When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 5 p.m. Where: Rooftop at Royalton Park Avenue, 420 Park Ave S, New York, NY 10016 Valentine’s Day Speed Dating at Radegast Hall

You’ll be going on several one-on-one, 3-minute dates with interesting people from across all of the boroughs. With a dating pamphlet you’ll get to choose who you like, and if you have a match after the event, you’ll see their contact info online. Don’t miss out on a chance to potentially meet the future love of your life or even a great friend. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7:30 p.m. – 10 p.m. Where: Radegast Hall & Biergarten, 113 N 3rd St, Brooklyn, 11211 Sky High Date Night at SUMMIT One Vanderbilt Guests will enjoy a live performance from the High Line String Quartet while surrounded by special pink heart “Affinity” balloons and heart projections glittering around on the Unity Screen. For those looking to do something extra special, the limited edition Romance Package is the perfect surprise gift. A limited number of 300 packages are available, starting at $225, the package includes: two complimentary drinks, a digital photo book, reduced capacity to maintain an intimate environment, flexible entry between 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, 9 a.m. – 10:30 p.m. (last entry is at 9:30 p.m.) Where: SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, 45 E 42nd St, New York, NY 10017 Nu York Burlesque at the Midnight Theatre Nu York Burlesque is bringing their special Valentine‘s Day performance to Manhattan’s glamorous new venue Midnight Theatre. Join us for an exhilarating night on the town with world-class dancers from the worlds of cabaret, burlesque, ballroom, fetish, ballet, and vaudeville. Come with a date, solo, or with friends… the ladies of the Nu York Burlesque are putting on a show that’s bound to make you feel the love. Tickets here. When: Saturday, Feb. 11 and Tuesday, Feb. 14, two showtimes at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Where: Midnight Theatre, 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York, NY 10001 The Standard x The Skin Deep: A Deeper Valentines Come explore a deeper connection with your sweetheart (or sweethearts)! The Standard, High Line has partnered with The Skin Deep this Valentine’s Day to create an intimate space in the Living Room lounge for couples and friends to connect on a different level with The Skin Deeps card game {THE AND} which is designed to provoke authentic emotional conversations between people. When: Tuesday, Feb. 14, multiple entry times starting at 6:30 p.m. and ending at 9:30 p.m. Where: The Standard, High Line, 848 Washington St, New York, NY 10014 Rockefeller Center’s Annual Love at the Center Rockefeller Center’s annual Love at the Center celebration is returning to campus, offering heart-warming activations and giveaways, as well as limited-edition items and edible treats this February. Couples, families, and friends are invited to celebrate Love at the Center this February. When: Wednesday, Feb. 1 – Tuesday, Feb. 28 Where: Rockefeller Center, 45 Rockefeller Plaza, New York, NY 10111 Hall des Lumières Immerse yourself in the magic of Gustav Klimt at Hall des Lumières. Thinking of taking the next step? Let Hall des Lumières handle the details of a marriage proposal so you can focus on enjoying the moment. Launching in February 2023 to celebrate Valentine’s Day, proposal packages are available by emailing [email protected]. The package proposal includes two flexible access VIP admission tickets and custom proposal projects and family, champagne, and a friends group discount. When: Ongoing in February Where: Hall des Lumières, 49 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007 Romantic stay at the Latin-inspired Radio Hotel Spend a romantic Latin-inspired night in The Heights at Radio Hotel, Washington Heights’ first-ever full-service boutique hotel. The 221-room hotel is offering a special Valentine’s Day package, which includes a four course pre-fixe dinner and wine pairing at the adjoining Dominican restaurant Jalao NYC by Richard Sandoval Hospitality, and intimate Bachata and Merengue dance lessons at the hotel’s premier rooftop event space, Above The Heights, which boasts of panoramic views of Downtown Manhattan, the GW Bridge and the Harlem River. When: Now through Feb. 27 Where: Radio Hotel, 2420 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10033

