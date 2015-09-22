Van Gogh painting ‘Landscape Under a Stormy Sky’ could fetch $70 million at Sotheby’s auction

Vincent van Gogh’s “Landscape Under a Stormy Sky” could fetch over $70 million in Nov. 5 auction at Sotheby’s. The …

Vincent van Gogh’s “Landscape Under a Stormy Sky” could fetch over $70 million in Nov. 5 auction at Sotheby’s.

The landscape was made during van Gogh’s “Arles” period, one year before his death. During an auction last year, Sotheby’s sold another landscape by van Gogh from the same period for $66.3 million. “Portrait of Dr. Gatchet,” holds the auction record for being the most expensive of van Gogh’s work sold, fetching $82.5 million at a Christie’s auction in 1990.

The evening auction will include 10 works, with van Gogh’s landscape the marquee item. A painting by Pablo Picasso, “Nu au Jambes croisées,” will also take the auction floor that evening and is estimated to be worth between $8 million to $12 million.

Earlier this year, Picasso’ s “Women of Algiers” was sold for a record-breaking $172 million at Christie’s.

The painting from Picasso’s later period perplexed and fumed many as the work was said to belong to a less esteemed period by the artist, with a New York Times piece describing the sale as a showcase for rising inequality.